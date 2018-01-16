Magic wand time.

Damien Comer, Galway forward, 24 years of age, one Connacht Championship title.

What would you change in the GAA, one thing?

A brief pause, then he lets rip.

"Club players are getting such a raw deal at the moment," he says at the launch of the Allianz Football League at Croke Park.

"It's just the frustration when you go back club training, it's surreal.

"They genuinely don't know when their next game will be. They're just like, 'We're put on hold while ye go out and play your league, your championship'.

"That could be three months.

"Last year we had a lad that went to America for the summer, he played the first round of the championship, missed another game because it was on the following week but he didn't miss another game until he came back - that's not right.

"The summer is when you want to play all your football and it can happen.

"It's crazy really, you might have a couple of league games.

"They can't plan anything around it, they're training hard and don't know when their next game is going to be - it's a nightmare for them."

Mikey Sheehy feels for the club players

The wand is passed to Mikey Sheehy, Kerry selector, 63 years of age, eight All-Irelands.

Same question.

"The elite player gets everything," he says.

"The club guys that are not on inter-county teams are training away, slogging away, and sometimes with the successful counties, they don’t have a championship game until the end of September, October. I think they’ll have to get that balance right

"I see they have a Club Players Association, whether they’ll have the same power down the road as the GPA got I don’t know."

Generations, and a few medals, separate the two men but their most pressing concern is the welfare of the club player.

The GAA has made some moves to address the issue.

The Allianz League starts on 27 January and finishes on 1 April.

Then comes an inter-county black-out with the month to be dedicated to club activity, a measure announced last October with the aim of giving some semblance of structure to the guys and girls not on the county panel.

It may work, it may not, it could just be a step in the right direction. Sheehy hopes that the powers that be will improve it down the road.

"I think it’s a very exciting year with this new fixture list, with the league condensed a bit better, the break is shorter until you play in championship.

"The only issue I would have is that I think it’s very unfair on players and we’d have a lot of them involved, and all counties are the same, in the Sigerson Cup. Could they get the Sigerson done before Christmas?

"You’ve a lot of players playing mid-week and then they’re playing league. You’ll have to get the balance right. I think we’ve six or seven players in one college alone so they are talking about player welfare so I think that’s something that they would have to address but other than that I think it’s a very exciting fixture list."

Kerry and Dublin in action during last year's Division 1 final

Comer concurs.

"There has to be some compromise.

"The club players are really being left aside; it's unfair and I probably don't know the full extent until I finish up with the county and go back to my club.

"I think it was Tomás Ó Sé who wrote about it recently. You don't realise when you're in the set-up but when you go back to training... pre-season starts now for clubs and they might not play a championship game until August.

"There has to be a middle ground found but there has to be something done because at the moment, the club player is really getting shafted."

Comer is speaking soon after it has been announced that Connacht GAA have turned down a request from the Roscommon management to let their FBD round-robin game against Galway on Sunday double as the final as both teams have already qualified for the decider.

No, say Connacht GAA, the final will be played on 18 February, during an off-week in the Allianz League.

"Ah we're on about compacting games, it's just an extra game, it's pointless," says the Annaghdown clubman.

"I think it should all be played off this Sunday and give players a chance to take a weekend off or something, give a chance for recovery in that weekend off during the league.

"Hopefully they'll come to a compromise. It makes sense. I don't know which party isn't agreeing to it.

"The fact that it's two games, it's more people coming to the games, it generates more gate money, that could be the reason or whatever. I think just for player welfare it makes sense to play it all on Sunday."