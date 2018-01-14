Limerick 0-16 Clare 0-10

Limerick are Munster Hurling League champions thanks to a comfortable victory over neighbours Clare at the Gaelic Grounds.

John Kiely’s men hit eight unanswered points between the 43rd and 70th minute to see off a Clare side that never really got going.

Last season’s Fitzgibbon Cup star, Aaron Gillane, top scored for Limerick with an impressive eight points, while Tom Morrissey also impressed with four.

Limerick made a quick start with the game’s first three of the first four scores but Clare soon levelled in what was a nip and tuck opening 35 minutes.

There was very much an air of pre-season as the first half with both sides hitting some poor wides. Gillane and Cathal Malone were the two obvious exceptions, sending over three and four points respectively.

Conor Cleary rises highest in the Gaelic Grounds

Gillane, Paul Browne and Seamus Flanagan had Limerick into a 0-3 to 0-1 advantage after eight minutes but Clare were soon level thanks to a sublime Podge Collins effort from the right wing and a Cathal O’Connell free.

Limerick continued to boss things in the opening quarter but were guilty of some wayward shooting. Clare also had an off day in front of goal – nothing 16 wides.

The game was level three times in the first-half but it was Limerick who edged it, leading 0-8 to 0-6 at the interval.

Clare made the brighter start on the game’s resumption with three on the trot from Malone, Niall Deasy and Tony Kelly that put them ahead for the first time.

Limerick’s response was swift and impressive. They blitzed Clare by hitting eight points without reply.

Morrissey levelled the game for the fourth time and from then on it was one way traffic. Gillane enhanced his growing reputation at inter-county level with another five scores in the remaining minutes.

However, it was Morrissey that was handed the man of the match award after he added another two points in the closing stages.

Neither side will be too pushed with the result at this stage of the year but it’s Limerick who earned the first silverware on offer with a resounding victory.

Limerick: N Quaid; T Condon, S Hickey, R English; D Byrnes, D Morrissey, W O’Meara; P Browne (0-01), C Lynch; B O’Connell (0-01), D O’Donovan, T Morrissey (0-04); S Flanagan (0-01), G Hegarty (0-01), A Gillane (0-08, 6f).

Subs: B Murphy for O’Connell (57), D Reidy for Hegarty (67), A La Touche Cosgrave for T Morrissey (71).

Clare: A Fahy; J Browne, C Cleary, P O’Connor; D Ryan, D McInerney, D Fitzgerald; R Taylor, C Galvin; N Deasy (0-01 1f), T Kelly (0-01), C Malone (0-04); S O’Donnell, C O’Connell (0-02,1f), P Collins (0-01).

Subs: D Reidy (0-1) for Taylor (47), J Conlon for Deasy (53), C McGrath for Collins (59), J McCarthy for O’Connell (70), S Morey for Fitzgerald (71).

Referee: C McAllister (Cork)

Meanwhile, In Tralee, Kerry enjoyed that rarest of treats - a hurling victory over neighbours Cork.

The Kingdom led 1-13 to 0-6 at half-time against an experimental Cork team that included only Luke Meade from last year's senior set-up.

There were 433 in attendance at Austin Stack Park as Kerry ran out 1-21 to 1-13 winners.