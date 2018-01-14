Sligo stalwart Mark Breheny has announced his retirement from inter-county football, following a 17-year career.

Breheny, who won a Connacht senior championship medal in 2007, was the longest-serving inter-county player in the game after making his debut in the 2000 National League. His brother Tommy managed that Sligo team to provincial success in a one-point victory over Galway.

Sligo boss Cathal Corey indicated that Breheny was 'intent' on committing to another season with the county, but the 36-year-old confirmed his retirement on Twitter on Sunday morning.

In his statement, he said 'it was a huge privilege to represent Sligo at all levels.' He also paid tribute to his family, the Sligo County board and his club St Mary's.

"I began this journey making my debut in Navan during a National League game in October 2000 and it seems fitting that last summer, this same venue served as the location for my final Championship game wearing the black and white jersey."