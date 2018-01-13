Cork 3-13 Clare 3-12

Stephen Sherlock struck a goal in stoppage time to hand Cork a one-point McGrath Cup final win over Clare in Mallow.

The hosts led for much of the game but found themselves trailing by four points with seven minutes left in the game.

That margin was down to one as the match ticked into overtime and Sherlock had the final say with a late late winner.

It was Sherlock’s second three-pointer of the day and, alongside Mark Collin’s strike, had given the Rebels a double-score lead at the pause, 2-08 to 1-04, with Keelan Sexton’s goal giving Clare something to build on.

An Alan Sweeney goal spurred on the Banner and it took only ten minutes of second-half play before the sides were level in front of 691 spectators.

Clare continued to outscore Cork and held a 2-11 to 3-12 advantage on 63 minutes with Gearoid O’Brien the latest to raise a green flag.

But just as it looked like they would see out a fantastic turnaround, the St Finbarr’s man hit the winner, from which there was no comeback.