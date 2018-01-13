Offaly 3-11 Kilkenny 1-20

Kilkenny edged past Offaly and into the Walsh Cup final after an entertaining affair at O’Connor Park, 1-20 to 3-11.

The hosts displayed lots of endeavor and a strong work ethic as they led for most of the opening half with Conor Mahon’s early goal helping them to a 1-10 to 1-09 lead at the break in Tullamore.

But the Cats took the lead soon after the resumption only for a Shane Dooley penalty to level matters in the 43rd minute.

The visitors then outscored Kevin Martin’s men by five points to one over the next 18 minutes and a late goal from Shane Kinsella proved only a consolation for Offaly.

Dublin host Wexford in the other semi-final tomorrow at Parnell Park (2pm).