Brian Gavin, who refereed four All-Ireland hurling finals, has opted to hang up his whistle.

At the age of 40, the Clara native feels the physical demands of the game and feels that now is the right time to call it a day.

Speaking to GAA.ie, Gavin said: "I'll definitely miss it, there's no doubt, but I just feel I've come to the right decision.

"It's getting harder every year. Even though I'm only 40 I'm still 20 years older than some of the players, so it's getting tougher and tougher.

"I really enjoyed my time, I had four All-Ireland finals and four Munster finals. I'd probably say now I would have liked to get five All-Irelands, but when I started off I would have been thrilled with even one, never mind four. So, I definitely have no regrets."

Gavin's first September final to officiate at was the meeting of Kilkenny and Tipperary in 2011.

It was an encounter where at one stage the man in black got a little too close to the action as the following clip shows.