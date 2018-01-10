In another boost for the Dublin hurlers ahead of the Allianz League, Conal Keaney has come out of inter-county retirement to rejoin the squad.
The ex-dual star initially retired from hurling in 2016 shortly after winning an All-Ireland football club title with Ballyboden St Enda's.
With Pat Gilroy now at the helm, Dublin will be hoping to rediscover the good days from earlier this decade when the county won Allianz League and Leinster hurling titles, with Keaney involved in both successes.
So @ConalKeaney is back training with the Dublin Senior Hurling squad for 2018 #Allianz #Gaa ↓↓↓ pic.twitter.com/A3lS70E7LM— DubMatchTracker (@DubMatchTracker) January 10, 2018
Keaney's return to the fold at the age of 35 was confirmed by Dublin Match Tracker in advance of this weekend's Walsh Cup semi-final against Wexford and the Divsion 2 league opener against Offaly at Croke Park on 27 January.
Conal Keaney of @Bodengaa has rejoined the @DubGAAOfficial hurling panel for 2018. Gives great encouragement to fellow 35-year-olds like myself! Some career, considering he first joined senior county hurlers at the age of 17.— Shane Stapleton (@ShaneSaint) January 10, 2018