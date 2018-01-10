In another boost for the Dublin hurlers ahead of the Allianz League, Conal Keaney has come out of inter-county retirement to rejoin the squad.

The ex-dual star initially retired from hurling in 2016 shortly after winning an All-Ireland football club title with Ballyboden St Enda's.

With Pat Gilroy now at the helm, Dublin will be hoping to rediscover the good days from earlier this decade when the county won Allianz League and Leinster hurling titles, with Keaney involved in both successes.

Keaney's return to the fold at the age of 35 was confirmed by Dublin Match Tracker in advance of this weekend's Walsh Cup semi-final against Wexford and the Divsion 2 league opener against Offaly at Croke Park on 27 January.