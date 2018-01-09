The GAA have extended the deadline to apply for the role of their new director general by a week and clarified that a third-level business qualification is not a necessity.

In the initial job advertisement, the body stated they were seeking a candidate with such a degree.

However, today they gave further detail as well as moving the closing date to later in January.

In a statement, the GAA said: "The process of appointing a successor to the retiring Director General of the GAA is underway. We are pleased with the expressions of interest shown to date.

"In the job specification advertising the role, 12 attributes were listed as candidate qualities we are seeking.

"We note that one of these 12 attributes – a third-level business related qualification (min Level 8 NFQ) – has given rise to queries.

"In response, we wish to clarify that while business experience is an important consideration and aspect of the role, applicants without a third-level business related qualification will be fully considered.

"We have updated the job specification to reflect this clarification. Furthermore, we have extended the deadline for applications to 5pm Friday, 19 January 2018."

Current director general Paraic Duffy will retire in March.