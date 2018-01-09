Munster championship hurling will be returning to Walsh Park in Waterford City for the summer showdowns with Tipperary and Cork.

Waterford County Board chairman Paddy Joe Ryan confirmed to RTÉ Sport that the venue will be used to stage the Déise's Munster home games in June against Tipp and the Rebel County, with capacity expected to be somewhere between 10,000 and 11,000.

There had been some uncertainty over where the games would be played, given the urgent need for redevelopment work at Walsh Park, but Ryan said that Waterford are confident they'll run out at the city venue this summer, hoping to make home advantage count in the new provincial round-robin group format.

"Waterford County Board have decided that the Cork and Tipp games will be played in Walsh Park," he told RTÉ Radio 1's Morning Ireland.

"The last time we played a Munster senior championship game there there was 16,000, 17,000 - now we're led to believe it would be 10,000 or 11,000. Things have changed a lot with health and safety.

"We're sticking to the line that we think the games will go ahead in Walsh Park. It's a huge advantage to have the games at home. It would be a huge bonus for the city.

"It would help us in getting funding for a redeveloped Walsh Park, which everybody yearns for. Hopefully the plan would be to, after the Tipperary game, to close Walsh Park and redevelop it for 2019."