It won’t be a case of back-to-back O’Byrne Cup titles for Dublin, with Offaly, Westmeath, Longford and Meath all through to the semi-finals of the competition.

Dublin, fielding an experimental side needed to beat Wexford by 17 points in Enniscorthy to advance, but in the end lost out by the bare minimum to the Slaneysiders. Late points from Craig McCabe and Barry O’Connor saw the Division 3 side emerge victorious on a 1-12 to 0-14 scoreline.

Callum McCormack

After a win over Carlow and then a draw with Dublin, it’s Offaly who top the section and will now face a Westmeath outfit who comfortably saw off Laois 3-16 to 1-13 in Stradbally. Callum McCormack bagged the three goals for the visitors.

Longford topped their section after a 1-14 to 0-13 win over Kildare at Pearse Park. Robbie Smyth got the all-important goal in the second half to help set up a clash with Meath next weekend.

The Royals proved too good for Wicklow in Navan, running out 4-19 to 0-13 winners.