Former All-Ireland winning Tipperary captain Michael 'Mick' Murphy has died at the age of 77.

The Thurles Sarsfields half-back skippered the Premier County to the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 1964 but his career was prematurely ended by a knee injury later that year. He won eight county titles with Sarsfields.

Tipperary County Board Chairman John Devane paid tribute, saying: "Mick Murphy was a consummate gentleman with wonderful leadership skills which were rightly recognised very early in his career.

"At a time of great success for club and county, Mick could have decorated his career with many more honours only for it to be cut short through injury just as it was on the ascent.

"His love of the game never waned and he will be fondly remembered by all who knew him."

Sadly, Mick's club colleague and namesake Michael Murphy (100) of Kilmaley also passed away this week.

Mick Murphy is survived by his wife Bridget, and children Paul, Aidan, Michael, Fiona and Ciara.