Offaly came close to beating Dublin in Parnell Park this evening in the Bord na Mona O'Byrne Cup.

The Faithful County were five points down to the experimental home side but came back for a 1-13 to 0-16 draw, with Colm Basquel getting the goal for the All-Ireland holders.

The Dubs had an entire different outfit from their usual team due to a holiday.

Tadhg McEneaney scored two goals for Louth as they beat Kildare 2-11 to 0-09 at Hawkfield.

Padraic McNulty, Conor McAliskey, Frank Burns and Niall Sludden scored goals for Tyrone as they made light work of Antrim in a 4-20 to 2-11 win in the Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup.

Conor McGourty and Matthew Fitzpatrick hit the net for the Saffrons.

Enda Lynn and James Kielt scored for Derry as they edged out UUJ by a point. The game finished 2-14 to 3-10 at Owenbeg. Terence O'Brien and Danny Tallon were among the goals for the university outfit.

Michael Langan and Nathan Mullin scored first-half goals for Donegal in their 2-15 to 0-06 win against Queens.

Andrew Murnin and Ronan Lappin found the net in the second period for Armagh as they got the better of Down, 2-12 to 0-13 at Pairc Esler.

Conall Jones and Aidan Breen got the goals for Fermanagh that dismantled Monaghan by 2-11 to 0-12 in Brewster Park, while at Kingspan Breffni, Cavan held off St Mary's 0-15 to 0-12.

In the FBD football league, there were opening-round wins for Galway and Roscommon.

Sean Kelly's goal had Galway 1-06 to 0-04 ahead of Sligo at the interval and they held off a dogged effort by the Yeats County to win 1-12 to 0-11.

Roscommon were always in control against Leitrim. First-half goals by Finbarr Cregg and Diarmuid Murtagh had them ten points clear at the break, 2-06 to 0-02.

It didn't get much better for the hosts in the second half, though a late Brendan Gallagher penalty made it a 1-3 to 2-14 final score.