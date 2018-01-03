Pat Gilroy had a comfortable first outing as Dublin hurling manager as his charges were 4-17 to 0-14 winners against Meath in Abbotstown in the Bord na Mona Walsh Cup.

Goals from Donal Burke and Fionn Ó Riain Broin had the Dubs 2-11 to 0-07 ahead at half-time and they added further majors through Ó Riain Broin and Cian McBride after the break.

An experimental Kilkenny side crushed Laois by 6-24 to 1-11 at O'Moore Park.

A Paddy Purcell goal had given Laois an early lead but green flags from Richie Reid (2), Conor Martin, Sean Morrissey, John Donnelly and Chris Bolger helped Brian Cody's side to a convincing win.

Wexford were pushed all the way by Carlow at Hollymount before winning 1-20 to 1-18.

The Model men led by the minimum, 0-09 to 0-08, at the interval and it took Cathal Dunbar's goal midway through the second half to put daylight between the teams.