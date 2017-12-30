John Meyler's reign as Cork manager began with a defeat as Limerick ran out 2-23 to 1-21 winners in what was an enjoyable encounter in Mallow.

With only two players - Daniel Kearney and Mikey Cahalane - on view from the side that lost to Waterford in August's All-Ireland semi-final, Meyler was keen to experiment.

Limerick had more seasoned campaigners on view and with Aaron Gillane chipping in with 1-09, they crucially held their composure when Cork tied the game up at 1-18 apiece with just ten minutes remaining. However, a late Seamus Flanagan goal and a brace of points from Gillane saw the Shannonsiders emerge with the spoils.

It was certainly a case of one-way traffic as Clare ran out 23-point winners over Kerry at LIT. The Banner had eight newcomers in their side as joint-managers Donal Moloney and Gerry O’Connor begin their second season in charge.

Shane O'Donnell

Familiar names in the shape of David Reidy, Cathal O’Connell, Shane O’Donnell goaled in the first half to give the Banner County a 3-11 to 0-05 advantage at the break. Substitute Bobby Duggnan added a fourth green flag on a day when one of the debutants Niall Deasy chipped in with 0-05.

Kerry give competitive starts to three players and Shane Nolan was their scorer in chief with 0-07.

In the Walsh Cup, it was a winning start for new Offaly manager Kevin Martin as his troops got the better of Westmeath by two points - 2-15 to 1-16 in Banagher.

Colm Gath bagged both goals on what was his first start for the Faithful. Westmeath, who were chasing the game for the most part, rallied late on and despite the best efforts of Aln Devine with 1-06, they could not get their noses in front.

At Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow were too good for Wicklow, winning 4-18 to 2-11. Ted Joyce hit 2-01 for Colm Bonnar's side, with Peter Abbey and Ross Smithers also among the goals.

Meath had the bare minimum to spare over Antrim in Trim. Neil Heffernan hit the winning point as the Royals prevailed 1-17 to 0-19.

At Hawkfield, Laois were too strong for Kildare as they ran out 1-16 to 0-09 victors





