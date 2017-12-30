The opening round of the O'Byrne Cup saw Carlow and Offaly make light work of Wicklow and Wexford respectively, while it was a lot closer as Westmeath edged out Laois and Longford, courtesy of a strong finish, got the better of Louth.

It was all too easy for Carlow in their 3-08 to 0-06 win against Wicklow in Bray. A Sean Gannon goal had Turlough O'Brien's men 1-05 to 0-03 clear at half-time. A brace of green flags from John Murphy, one from a penalty, straight after the break had the victors in cruise control.

First-half goals from Jordan Hayes (2) and Cian Johnson put Offaly firmly on the front foot as they accounted for Wexford on a 3-16 to 0-09 scoreline at O'Connor Park.

Colin Kelly's first game in charge of Westmeath got off to a winning start as his charges edged out Laois by 1-13 to 1-12 at TEG Cusack Park in Mullingar.

A James Dolan goal set the home side on their way to a 1-07 to 0-04 advantage at the break. Kelly's men continued to press forward on the resumption with points from Kieran Martin and Finbar Coyne. A brace of white flags from Brian Glynn and Gary Walsh's accuracy from placed balls would keep the O'Moore County, now manged by John Sugrue in touch.

A Paul Kingston goal for Laois set up a granstand finish, but a point from Westmeat's Luke Loughlin ultimately proved decisive.

In Darver, Longford had six points to spare over Louth as they ran out 2-13 to 1-10 winners. The visitors led by six points at the break thanks in no small way to Pauric Gill's early goal.

The Wee County, now with Pete McGrath at the helm, hit six points on the spin to draw level - 1-10 apiece - with just minutes left on the clock. However, Longford were to finish stronger, courtesy of an Andrew Farrell goal and points from Sean McCormack (2) and Dessie Reynolds.