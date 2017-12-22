Kerry's last All-Ireland winning football captain Fionn Fitzgerald has been confirmed as team skipper for 2018.

Fitzgerald takes over from club team-mate Johnny Buckley after county champions Dr Crokes nominated the corner back for the role.

The 27-year-old was co-captain alongside Kieran O'Leary when the Kingdom last claimed Sam Maguire with victory over Donegal in 2014.

Since making his senior bow in 2013, Fitzgerald has won three Munster titles and an Allianz League along with his All-Ireland success.

Fitzgerald was vice-captain to Buckley in 2017.

"The chairman of the Dr Crokes club has informed the chairman and Executive of Kerry GAA that the club is nominating Fionn Fitzgerald as Kerry senior football captain for 2018," a statement from the county board read.

"We wish Fionn and the Kerry team every success in the year ahead."