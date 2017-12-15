The Cork hurlers have been handed a boost with news that Eoin Cadogan has switched codes for the 2018 season.



The Douglas man battled injury last year but lined out for the Cork senior footballers in the qualifiers against Mayo. He’s expected to train with the hurling squad tonight.



"He’s joined up and we will take it from there," John Meyler told RTÉ Sport.



In the past, Cadogan has lined out with both the Rebel hurlers and the footballers. However, in recent years he has focused solely on the bigger ball. His last hurling appearance was in 2014.



"He is a superbly fit athlete and he would add to the panel. He was involved with me with the U-21 hurlers last year," Meyler told RTÉ Sport last month.

"He is very positive, a very good role model and a very good lad to have around the place in terms of the younger players, he could make a contribution this year.

"He has vast experience and these kinds of guys are going to be critical in the Munster championship, when there are four matches in five Sundays.

"One of the main problems is that you can’t risk players. If they are slightly injured they are not going to be available to you the next Sunday and the following Sunday."



Cadogan won an All-Ireland with the footballers in 2010. His brother Alan is a key player for the Cork hurlers.