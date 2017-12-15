The Fulham Irish-Corofin All Ireland club football quarter-final which was postponed last Sunday in Ruislip due to snow has been refixed for Sunday, 21 January at the same venue with a 1pm start.

The winners will face Moorefield or St. Loman’s in the last four on Saturday, 17 February. A week later, Saturday, 24 February, sees the other semi-final as Nemo Ramgers take on Slaughtneil at O’Moore Park, throw-in 4.30pm.

Both of the All-Ireland club hurling semi-finals will take place on Saturday, 10 February.

Na Piarsaigh and Slaughtneil will meet at Parnell Park at 2pm, while Semple Stadium is the venue for the clash of Cuala and Liam Mellows at 4pm,