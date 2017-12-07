Defending champions St Mary's College will take on UUJ in the first round of the Sigerson Cup, while in the group stage of the Fitzgibbon Cup, holders Mary are in a group with Carlow IT, NUIG and Trinity College.

The football competition sees ten teams taking part, with the preliminary round seeing AIT take on Garda College and Dundalk IT facing Trinity.

Complete Round 1 fixtures:

Sigerson Cup 2018

Round 1

UCC v Prem 1

Nuig v ITsligo

Queens v ITT

DiT v Carlow

St Mary's v UU

UL v CIT

Maynoth v UCD

The Fitzgibbon Cup sees three groups of three, with one group of four. Top two in each group progress to the quarter-finals.

Fitzgibbon Cup 2018

Group 1

CIT

UCC

Group 2

UL

DIT

