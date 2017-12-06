Kieran Bergin has confirmed that he won't be part of the Tipperary football squad for 2018, so bringing an end to his inter-county career.

The Killenaule clubman, who won an All-Ireland hurling medal with Tipp in 2016, left Michael Ryan's panel just before this year's championship. He subsequently joined up with the footballers and came on as a sub in the championship games against Cork and Cavan.

Speaking on the decisions he made, Bergin clarified that it was his decision to leave the hurling panel, adding that he wasn't pushed.

He told Tipp FM: "I think it was in my head for a long time. When work was getting extremely busy, it’s something that I had spoken with my wife for a number of months. It doesn’t help if you’re not getting as much game time.

"The football, that’s not going to continue past this year as well. I said I’d give it a go for one year and I think I’m at a stage where I want to try and focus on work and focus on family life."