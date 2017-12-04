Waterford hurling star Michael ‘Brick’ Walsh admitted that winning the Waterford club football title with Stradbally went some way to easing the pain on All-Ireland hurling defeat back in September.

Walsh was part of the Deise hurling team that lost out to Galway at Croke Park in early September, with the Tribesmen running out 0-26 to 2-17 winners.

The 34-year-old switched codes for his club Stradbally on Sunday, helping them to a one point victory over old rivals The Nire at Fraher Field, as they claimed their 19th Waterford football title.

Speaking to RTÉ Sport, Walsh was asked whether club glory helped to erase the memories of that defeat in Croke Park.

"It’s a little bit different for me because people have been saying it’s a long year or whatever," he replied.

"It’s a break for me because I’m changing sports, so it’s something different to try and get into the football, you’re changing from hurling to football.

"So it’s a novelty you could say or a different aim to try and get through in the football and I enjoy it every year when I go back to my club to play football."