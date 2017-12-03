Strabally 1-15 The Nire 1-14

Stradbally got the better of old rivals The Nire to claim their 19th Waterford SFC crown after an epic final at Fraher Field.

The sides were meeting in their eighth final showdown this century and had won the last three titles between them.

The Nire led by 1-8 to 1-5 at half-time, inter-county hurler Conor Gleeson having scored five points for the holders.

They were 1-4 to 0-1 ahead after Tom Barron's 13th-minute goal but Stradbally quickly responded with a green flag of their own through Ger Crowley.

Déise hurling veteran Michael 'Brick' Walsh helped Stradbally to reel in their opponents in the second half and they made it 1-13 apiece in injury time to force extra-time.

Jack Mullaney put Stradbally ahead for the first time in what was a low-scoring extra period and they hung on to win 1-15 to 1-14.