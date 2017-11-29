Could history repeat itself? In 2003, Cork clubs swept the boards in the All-Ireland series, winning the junior, intermediate and senior crowns.

Gabriel Rangers captured junior honours, Naomh Abán won the intermediate final and Donoughmore landed the senior title.

Next weekend, Cork clubs have their eyes on another clean sweep as Aghada prepare to face Corduff in the junior final on Saturday, before Kinsale tackle Dunboyne in Sunday’s intermediate decider, followed by Mourneabbey’s battle with Carnacon in the senior showpiece.

Excitement is mounting in all three clubs and last Monday, Denis Vahey travelled to Aghada, Kinsale and Mourneabbey to capture a flavour of the build-up…