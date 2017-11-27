On the back of losing three All-Ireland senior finals on the trot, Dublin had become the heartbreaking ‘nearly story’ of Ladies Gaelic football.

Then, at the beginning of 2017, a new management team was put in place, under the leadership of colourful coach Mick Bohan. Could a fresh voice in the dressing room push them over the top and find a Hollywood ending for a story that had taken on tragic proportions?

The hard work started in the dark Winter nights and the 'Blues Sisters' cameras were rolling. Over the course of six months a gruelling physical fitness and skills regime was implemented. But the biggest battle would be in the heads of the players - could they learn to believe again that they had what it takes to be champions?

The producers were granted unprecedented access to the the inner sanctum of the dressing room and throughout the summer they charted Dublin’s remarkable march to the All Ireland title; overcoming Laois, Westmeath, Waterford, Kerry and Mayo to lift the Brendan Martin cup.

Blues Sisters is to be a statement of intent by RTÉ in support of elite female sport. It is the fastest growing women's sport in Ireland. In Blues Sisters it has found a vehicle to tell the real story of sacrifice and dedication needed to reach the top.

Blues sisters is directed by Pat Comer, a filmmaker and former Galway footballer, whose other documentaries including Tall, Dark & Ó hAilpín and the iconic story of Galway’s 1998 All Ireland triumph: A Year Till Sunday.

You can watch Blues Sisters on RTÉ One television from 9.35pm tonight.