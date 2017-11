On this week's RTÉ GAA Podcast, Damian Lawlor speaks with former Sligo midfielder Kieran Quinn reflecting on the Yeats County's last provincial football championship success.

Quinn spent eight years in the Black and White of Sligo with 2007 the highlight when the County claimed their third Connacht title.

In recent years Kieran has developed his music performing and speaks about the transition from the field of play to his live performances.