Slaughtneil (Derry) 1-15 Cavan Gaels (Cavan) 0-10

Defending champions Slaughtneil completed the ‘double treble’ by retaining their Ulster Club SFC title at the Athletic Grounds, seeing off Cavan Gaels by a comfortable eight-point margin.

With the hurlers and camogs having also defended their provincial titles, this unique club from the foothills of the Sperrins shows no sign of losing its aura.

Shane McGuigan turned on the style with a 1-06 haul, including a brilliant second-half goal, and while the Gaels, appearing in their first final in 40 years, battled bravely to the finish, they were outclassed on the day.

Chrissy McKaigue and Brendan Rogers posted immense defensive displays, adding momentum to the attacking strategy with their surging runs, and while Martin Dunne and Seanie Johnston carried a major threat, they lacked support up front for the men from Cavan Town.

In front of a crowd of 7,591, McGuigan and Christopher Bradley slotted over points inside the opeing ten minutes, but Slaughtneil had to work hard to break down a stubborn Breffni defence.

However, McGuigan got in to send in a dipping shot that goalkeeper Ciaran Flynn had to stretch to push away.

Cavan also had a goal chance when Johnston’s free dropped short, and when the defence failed to clear, Paul O’Connor nipped in, but scuffed his close-range effort, and the opportunity was lost.

The Derry men added thrust and power to their attack through the surging runs from deep of Rogers and McKaigue, and McGuigan was the man with the golden touch. He brought his tally to four with a couple of fine scores from play, after Martin Dunne had scored Cavan’s only point of the opening quarter.

Cavan had their moments, narrowing the gap through Johnston and Dunne, and after Se McGuigan had restored the four-point advantage, wing back Stephen Murray sprinted forward to swing over a brilliant point on the breakaway.

Slaughtneil led by 0-07 to 0-04 at the interval, and made a devastating start to the second half, with three points in the opening two and a half minutes, followed by a brilliant 37th-minute goal.

It was a classic counter-attacking score, with full-back Rogers once more from deep, linking with midfielder Padraig Cassidy, who sent McGuigan in for a crisp finish to the bottom corner of the net and a nine-point lead, 1-10 to 0-04.

But Cavan’s response was admirable. They picked themselves up off the floor to nail the next four scores.

Johnston clipped over a couple of frees, and points from Dunne and Niall Smith narrowed the gap almost to manageable proportions, with corner back Kevin Meehan making a big contribution with a couple of perceptive intercepts.

Normal service was soon resumed, however, and the brilliant McGuigan added another couple of gems to his mounting tally, while Christopher Bradley knocked over a couple as the champions pushed for home with relative ease.

Slaughtneil: A McMullan; P McNeill, B Rogers, K McKaigue; F McEldowney, C McKaigue (0-01), K Feeney; P Bradley, P Cassidy; R Bradley (0-02), Shane McGuigan (1-06, 0-2f), G Bradley; C Bradley (0-04, 1f), Se McGuigan (0-01), B Cassidy (0-01).

Subs: B McGuigan for G Bradley (48), P Kearney for McEldowney (BC, 50).

Cavan Gaels: C Flynn; L Fortune, N Murray (0-01), K Meehan; S Murray (0-01), B Fortune, D Sexton; P Graham, R Maloney-Derham; N Smith (0-01), M Lyng, L Murphy; P O’Connor, S Johnston (0-03, 3f), M Dunne (0-04).

Subs: D Meehan for P Graham (h-t).

Referee: C Branagan (Down).