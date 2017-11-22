Tipperary's Colin O'Riordan has signed a new two-year extension with Aussie Rules outfit Sydney Swans.

He will remain with the Swans until September 2019 and has been promoted to their senior list.

The 22-year-old from the JK Brackens club in Templemore made the switch to Aussie Rules in 2015.

His first year Down Under saw him playing for the reserves and such were his performances that he made the North East Australian Football League Team of the Year.

However, at the end of that first season he broke a bone in his back and suffered a punctured lung.

O'Riordan's rehabilitation went well and he subsequently took part in the pre-season NAB Cup, with the hope of making his first AFL appearance in this campaign.