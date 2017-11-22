After talks with manager Jim Gavin, Bernard Brogan has committed to another season with the Dublin footballers.

Since making his senior debut in 2007, Brogan has won five All-Ireland and four Allianz League titles with the Dubs, though his appearances were limited en route to that fifth Sam Maguire success in the season just past.

As a consequence, the Oliver Plunketts clubman did consider his county future, but once Jim Gavin made it clear that he wanted him to remain for the 2018 season, the 33-year-old was happy to give it another go.

Speaking in the Irish Independent from the Fexco Asian Games in Bangkok, Brogan said: "Throughout the summer I wasn't sure what I'd do.

"I had some good form and bad form and was getting only so much game-time. So I was thinking, 'will I give it another go or is my time gone?' and I was rolling that around in my head.

"I sat down with Jim and said what I felt and where I thought I was at. After I had my say, Jim indicated that he wanted me around and wanted me back and that there was a role for me.

"I have a couple of injuries and, if I get them right, there was no reason not to go again because Jim indicated he still sees a role for me."

Now that Brogan is on board for a 12th year, he is determined to make his mark, even if it has to be as an impact sub.

"When you are playing at the end of the game you have to be clued in to make an impact," he added.

"It's about doing the simple things right and being an option and getting on the ball.

"There's loads you can do in those few minutes but it is different. When you are starting a game you have time to get into it and take your time but in 10 minutes… sometimes you are trying too hard in that short window.

"That's where I have a bit of work to do on the mindset of it. But I understand it's a role and it's a valuable one.

"Our bench has won us loads of games and that's a mindset."