Five-time All-Ireland champion Bryan Sheehan has announced his retirement from inter-county football with Kerry.

The 2011 All Star represented the senior footballers for 14 seasons, winning five All-Irelands, nine Munster titles and the National League three times.

"It was always a childhood dream to play for Kerry and to do so for so long fills me with great pride," said the 32-year-old St Mary’s clubman, who made his debut in 2005 and scored 6-161 in 66 championship games.

"I’ve been so lucky to play with some of the best players that the game has ever seen, and will be forever grateful for sharing an unbelievable journey with them.

Everyone at St Mary's would like to wish Bryan Sheehan all the best on his retirement from intercounty football. He has been a wonderful ambassador for the club and an exemplary role model for our youngsters. — OfficialSt.Mary'sGAA (@StMarysGAAclub) November 19, 2017

"Thank you for all the memories, but more importantly for the friendships."

Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice paid tribute to the stylish midfielder.

"He has been an outstanding servant for Kerry stretching back to 2004," he said. "He has also had remarkable success at club level. His kicking ability has always been his biggest strength.

"His dead-ball kicking is second to none and he is the ultimate stylist."