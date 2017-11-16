A former Tánaiste has been nominated for chairperson of the Donegal GAA County Board.

The board’s annual convention takes place in Jackson’s Hotel, Ballybofey on Friday December 8, but ex-Tanaiste Mary Coughlan is one of six candidates thought to be in the running to succeed outgoing chair Sean Dunnion, whose five year term is up.

Coughlan, who was Tánaiste in the Irish Government from 2008-2011, is currently secretary of her local St Naul’s club and is deeply involved in her local club.

It is understood that she has been nominated by at least one club for the hot seat in Donegal football.

And although Coughlan is a somewhat surprise nomination, some feel that her experience in the bear pit of national and international politics would be just what is needed for the county at the moment.

The former Fianna Fáil TD is a straight talker and has a no nonsense approach which some would see as a breath of fresh air.

And it could also be a launchpad for a possible return to professional politics.

Donegal won Sam Maguire in 2012

Coughlan served as a Fianna Fail TD from 1987-2011 and her father Cathal, and uncles Clement and Austin Coughlan were all deeply involved in the GAA.

But she could have strong opposition from experienced GAA officials like Mick McGrath, Grace Boyle, Frankie Doherty, Cieran Kelly and Nial Erskine.

Former top referee McGrath of Aodh Ruadh, lost out narrowly to Dunnion for the Tir Conaill chair five years ago.

Grace Boyle from Termon is a former treasurer while current vice chairman Frankie Doherty from St Eunan’s is also thought to be interested.

Current treasurer Cieran Kelly from Coughlan’s St Naul’s club has another year to go in that role but might want to move up, while Killybegs clubman Niall Erskine is presently a Trustee of the the GAA, but his term ends when President Aogan O Fearghail steps down and he is also an experienced administrator.