Pat Gilroy has confirmed his backroom team - and as expected it includes former Galway manager Anthony Cunningham.

Gilroy won a football All-Ireland with Dublin in 2011, standing down the following year, and he was recently unveiled as the Dubs' hurling boss despite a relative lack of experience in the small-ball game.

Cunningham was linked with the set-up and it has been confirmed that the member of the Tribesmen's double All-Ireland winning team from the late eighties is on board.

Also included are Mickey Whelan and Paddy O'Donoghue - two key components of Gilroy's backroom team that helped land Sam Maguire in 2011.

O'Donoghue won an All-Ireland club football title as a player with Kilmacud Crokes in 1995 and Whelan, who managed Dublin's footballers in the nineties, has a wealth of coaching experience across a number of sports.

Anthony Cunningham

Cunningham led Galway to the 2012 All-Ireland final, where they were unlucky losers after a replay to Kilkenny. His time in charge ended when he was ousted by the players in late 2015 and his replacement Michéal Donoghue brought them to a first Liam MacCarthy Cup win in 29 years in September.

He also managed Westmeath's Garrycastle to an All-Ireland club football final, keeping with the cross-code nature of this Dublin set-up.

Gilroy and Whelan have long enjoyed a close relationship on and off the field and it's little surprise that the manager brought his friend and mentor on board.

He will have his first game in charge of the Dubs in this weekend's AIG Fenway Classic in Boston, where the Boys in Blue take on Galway in one semi-final, with Clare and Tipperary in the other. The final will be played at 8.0pm Irish time, with all games taking place on Sunday.

Gilroy finlaised his panel for the trip and it includes former All Star forward Danny Sutcliffe, who last played for the Dubs in 2015 and left the squad following a difference of opinion with Ger Cunningham, who stepped down at the end of the 2017 season.

Sutcliffe is seen as the most talented hurler in the county and was just one of a number of players who departed the scene under Cunningham. Getting him back on board would have been a priority for the new management.