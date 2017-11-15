Denis Bastick has retired from inter-county football having won five All-Ireland medals with Dublin.

The 36-year-old midfielder was a mainstay of teams under Pat Gilroy and current-manager Jim Gavin, but in recent years his role was reduced and injuries took their toll.

He saw precious little game-time this season and announced that he was stepping away in a statement released by the Dublin County Board on Wednesday.

"There is no easy time to step away from something that has been a driving goal and the fulfilment of a lifelong ambition," said the Templeogue-Synge Street man.

"I do so with a heavy heart, but equally with an enormous sense of pride and satisfaction to have been a part of what has and continues to be a golden era for Dublin football.

"Playing for Dublin is something I have never taken lightly. It has been both an honour and a privilege to wear a sky blue jersey, to run out onto a full Croke Park and to have been a part of Dublin county panels since 2005."

Bastick won an All-Ireland junior medal, alongside All Star defender Mick Fitzsimons, under current senior selector Mick Deegan in 2008 and he was given his first senior call-up by Paul Caffrey.

He struggled at times as a full-back, but when he moved to midfield by Gilroy he started to make his mark.

"There was a time when simply making a Dublin training panel was an all-consuming ambition, then staying there and trying to make the bus for the match-day panel, then the starting team and trying to bring Sam Maguire back to the capital," he said.

"Apart from the injuries – I would gladly do it all again.

Bastick in the air

Bastick is one of a group of a dozen Dublin footballers who have won five All-Ireland medals, making them the capital’s most successful players. The run started in 2011 and included the three in-a-row of Sam Maguires that was completed in September.

His list of honours on retirement includes five senior All-Irelands, one at junior level, eleven Leinster crowns and four League medals.

Stalwart midfielder @DenisBastick has today announced his retirement from the Dublin Senior Football team. From everyone here in Dublin GAA, we would like to thank Denis for his exemplary service to his county, and wish him the very best for the futurehttps://t.co/rz3WNLTfws pic.twitter.com/GMcpxJzXxp — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) November 15, 2017

"I owe a debt of gratitude to my wife Jody for her love and support," he said. "To my two-year-old son Aiden and my six-month-old daughter Clara-Jane, who inspire me every day and who I have had the privilege to carry up the steps of the Hogan Stand to lift the Sam Maguire," he said.

"To my parents, family and friends for allowing me to pursue my dream, only they will know the sacrifices they have made on my behalf."