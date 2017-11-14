The first Test of next year's International Rules Series could take place in the USA.

The Australians are due to travel to Ireland next season, but there is strong speculation that the first clash could be played Stateside.

The University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia is being considered as a possible venue for the game.

The Australians are keen to promote the AFL, as well as the hybrid game, in America, opening up the possibility that an Ireland-Australia collision will take place there, with the second fixture slated for Croke Park.

Meanwhile, Ciaran Sheehan, an All-Ireland winner with the Cork footballers in 2010, has been called into the Ireland panel.

He's been playing AFL for the last three years but was released from Carlton four weeks ago.

Yesterday, Monaghan midfielder Darren Hughes flew out to replace the injured Pearce Hanley, who broke his hand in last Sunday morning's game, while Niall Murphy and Enda Smith are winning their battle to be for for this weekend's defining second Test in Perth.

They missed the opener, which the Aussies won 63-53, due to illness but will be given every chance to prove they're up to playing some part in the rematch.