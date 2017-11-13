Monaghan midfielder Darren Hughes is on his way to Australia to replace the injured Pearce Hanley ahead of Ireland's second International Rules Test.

Ireland are still in with a chance of retaining the Cormac McAnallen Cup but they will have to show a marked improvement in Perth this weekend to overturn a 10-point deficit.

Hanley broke his hand in the 63-53 Adelaide defeat, prompting manager Joe Kernan to call on Hughes, a seasoned Rules campaigner.

"Darren Hughes is on his way out," said Kernan, as reported by the Irish Examiner.

"He ticks all the boxes; he covers us in a lot of positions. It will be great to have him here. It’s unfortunate for Pearce - he was playing very well."

Enda Smith and Niall Murphy are being assessed after missing Sunday morning's game due to illness.

"We’ll wait and see how they are during the week," added Kernan.

"Those two boys got a bad going over. A few others had it too - just didn’t go as bad. Hopefully it’s contained now."