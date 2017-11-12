Simonstown Gaels (Meath) 1-12 Starlights (Wexford) 0-08

Simonstown Gaels booked their place in the AIB Leinster club semi-finals with a comprehensive defeat of Wexford’s Starlights at Innovate Wexford Park.

The losers hit 17 points in their county final success, but could only muster less than half that tally and were on the back foot from the early stages, trailing 1-05 to 0-2 after 15 minutes of action, with Seanie Tobin raising the green flag for the Meath champions.

Starlights were left to rue three missed goal chances in the first-half, while after the resumption, Podge McKeever demonstrated his ability in front of the posts with four well taken points to press home Simonstown’s advantage.

Colm O’Rourke’s side are now bidding to become the first Meath side to reach a Leinster club final since Skryne made a provincial appearance in 2004.