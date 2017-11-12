Rathnew (Wicklow) 1-13 St Vincent's (Dublin) 1-09

Former Wicklow star James Stafford etched his name in local folklore with a remarkable 1-02 in Aughrim to dump holders St Vincent's out of the AIB Leinster club SFC.

Wicklow champions Rathnew made a mockery of their 15/2 odds for success in the quarter-final tie and conjured a courageous display that culminated in Stafford's 57th minute goal.

Former champions Rathnew already led by a point at that stage, with Stafford flicking them into the lead with a clever score.

Then the big midfielder slammed home a brilliant goal that effectively killed off the game.

It was a strike worthy of deciding the contest too with Stafford using just his left hand to catch a long ball in from Ross O'Brien and slotting expertly home with his left foot.

Star man Stafford then took his tally to 1-02 for the day with a 61st minute point and punched the air in delight.

Rathnew's reward for the landmark win over Brian Mullins' Dublin champions is a 26 November semi-final clash against Moorefield of Kildare.

Both sides came into the contest with huge local reputations as the most successful clubs in their county.

Vincent's claimed their fourth Dublin title in five seasons 13 days ago, beating Ballymun in the final, though they were forced to ring the changes here.

Fiachra Breathnach, Daithi Murphy and Luke Sheehy were all late additions to the team while Danny Staunton replaced Nicky Mernagh in attack for Rathnew following appendicitis.

The changes didn't affect the flow of Vincent's initially as the Marino men, battling into a stiff wind, strode 0-04 to 0-01 clear after the first quarter.

All-Ireland SFC medallists Shane Carthy and Diarmuid Connolly were on the mark along with Gavin Burke and Mayo man Enda Varley.

But Rathnew had plenty of possession and used it more effectively in the second quarter to outscore the visitors by 0-06 to 0-02 before the interval.

Eddie Doyle scored back to back points for Rathnew, giving them real hope, before a burst of three-in-a-row that included one from ex-Wicklow and Ireland star Leighton Glynn.

Vincent's had a goal chance in the 23rd minute but Connolly's shot was blocked for a '45 that Tomas Quinn converted.

Rathnew were in a strong position at the break with a 0-07 to 0-06 advantage though they did have to play into the strong wind themselves after the restart.

But it got even better for the 2001 provincial winners within 90 seconds of the resumption when Mark Doyle and Glynn pointed again.

Rathnew retained a three-point lead with 42 minutes on the clock, 0-10 to 0-07, but the Dubliners came roaring back into the contest.

Substitute Ruairi Trainor pointed before Quinn struck 1-01 in the space of two minutes, his goal a palmed finish from close range after Varley's ball across.

Vincent's suddenly led by 1-09 to 0-10 and a decisive turning point in the game appeared to have occurred.

But Rathnew clearly had other ideas and dug deepest in the closing period to turn things around and secure a famous win.

Rathnew: P Dignam; P Merrigan (0-01), D Power, J Snell; E Glynn, R O'Brien (0-01), W Kavanagh; J Stafford (1-02), T Smith; G Merrigan, L Glynn (0-02), D Staunton; E Doyle (0-03, 0-02f), M Doyle (0-04, 0-03f), S Byrne.

Subs: J Manley for Staunton (52), G Byrne for S Byrne (57).

St Vincent's: M Savage; M Concarr, J Curley, C Wilson; F Breathnach, G Brennan, L Sheehy; L Galvin, D Murphy; G Burke (0-01), S Carthy (0-01), Cormac Diamond; E Varley (0-02), D Connolly (0-01, 0-01f), T Quinn (1-03, 0-02f, 0-01 45).

Subs: E Fennell for Galvin (36), R Trainor (0-01) for Cormac Diamond (40), J McCusker for Brennan (44), J Feeney for Murphy (52), Tiernan Diamond for Burke (61).

Ref: D Gough (Meath).