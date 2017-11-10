Call dibs on the remote control as soon as you possibly can because we have one hell of a sporting weekend coming up.

After the dust has settled on Ireland's Autumn International Test match against South Africa and then the World Cup play-off with Denmark in Copenhagen, it's time to set the alarms for Sunday morning's Internationals Rules game in Sydney.

On TV with RTÉ television, online via RTÉ Player and on your mobile device with RTÉ News Now, there are no shortage of ways to access the game.

RTÉ.ie has previews, features, live TV and radio streaming, player and manager interviews and a live blog to keep you right up to date with the clash with the Aussies.

LIVE STREAMING: RTÉ Player (Republic of Ireland-only) | Mobile - RTÉ Player App iOS | Android (Republic of Ireland-only)

LIVE BLOG: Australia v Ireland from 0500

Mobile: RTÉ News Now

Online: RTÉ.ie/sport

Michael Lyster is joined by Ciaran Whelan and Sean Cavanagh from 5am (throw-in 5.10am) to present live coverage of the first Test in the two-match series, which takes place at Adelaide Oval in Australia.

With commentary by Marty Morrissey and Nicolas Walsh.