Limerick captain James Ryan has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling in a statement released on Friday afternoon.

The Garryspillane native, who turned 30 in April, made his debut for the Limerick senior team during the 2008 National hurling league.

The pinnacle of his inter-county career arrived in 2013, when he delivered a Man of the Match against Cork in the Gaelic Grounds as Limerick reclaimed the Munster hurling title for the first time in 17 years.

He was appointed captain at the beginning of the year by new manager John Kiely.

However, now he has called time on his career after a season in which Limerick were defeated by Clare and Kilkenny in the championship.

Here's the statement released via Limerick GAA this afternoon.

Full statement

I wish to announce my retirement from the Limerick Senior Hurling team. Training & playing for Limerick has played a huge part of my life and I was privileged to have played for my county for so many years.

I would first like to thank my mam and dad who nurtured my love for sports and supported me all the way through my career.

I would also like to acknowledge the support from my girlfriend Amie, family & friends which was immense throughout my career and I am forever grateful to them for that.

For me it all started with my clubs Garryspillane in Hurling and Galbally in football, I would like to thank both for the support they have given me over the years it is very much appreciated. I look forward to giving more time to both into the future.

In Limerick we have a fantastic support base and I would like to thank all the Limerick fans who have supported the teams through thick and thin.

To the Limerick County Board and Coaching & Games as my employers I am forever grateful and I would like to acknowledge I have been well looked after in every way throughout my playing career. I would like to thank my work colleagues, the teachers, schools, clubs and their officials who have facilitated me during my playing days.

I am eternally grateful to the all Limerick Management teams I have worked with over the years. I wish John, his Management team and the Panel the very best into the future. It was an honour to Captain my County.

Finally, I would like to mention a special word of thanks to Mr Ger Power (RIP) who was my primary school teacher. He was a huge influence in school, in sport and in life, without him I would never have played for Limerick.