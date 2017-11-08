Two-time All-Ireland winner Kevin Martin has been appointed the new manager of the Offaly hurlers.

The Tullamore clubman was ratified as the new senior boss at a meeting of the Offaly county committee to succeed Kevin Ryan, who stepped down in July after eight months in charge of the Faithful county.

"I feel my re-appointment would be divisive and make progress for Offaly hurling extremely difficult. I believe an Offaly person with traditionalist values would best fill the needs of the Senior hurlers and the hurling public," Ryan said in a statement following his resignation.

Offaly won just one league fixture this year, although they retained their Division 1B status. They defeated Westmeath in a Leinster quarter-final before exiting the championship on the back of heavy defeats against Galway and Waterford.

Martin will be joined by fellow Tullamore clubmate Damien Fox as the new coach, while Aidan Hanrahan has been appointed as a selector.

Martin was a key member of the All-Ireland winning Offaly teams in 1994 and 1998 in which he picked up All-Star awards for his performances from wing-back. He also played in the 1995 and 2000 deciders.

His management background includes a spell with the Westmeath hurlers which resulted in Christy Ring Cup success in 2010. He guided Clough-Ballacolla to a Laois county title in 2015, and was a player-manager when his own club Tullamore won a county senior title in 2009.

Meanwhile, Offaly's Brian Darby has retired from the senior football team after a 10-year career, which consisted of 86 competitive appearances.

He follows in the footsteps of Niall McNamee, who has also called time on his inter-county playing days in August.