Waterford hurling manager Derek McGrath has opted to remain on in charge for the 2018 season.

After the All-Ireland final loss to Galway, McGrath indicated that he would time to consider his position.

Speaking to RTÉ Sport in the immediate aftermath of his sides's three-point loss, he acknowledged that it is very hard to get back to Croke Park for an All-Ireland final and as for his future, he hasn't thought about it just yet.

"I’m just in a dressing room whereby the scenes are devastation, I’ve put no thought into anything except that we were here trying to be as competitive as we could and win the All-Ireland and unfortunately we didn’t do that.," he revealed.

Now two months on the De La Salle clubman, along with his management team, have committed to the Deise cause for another campiagn.

As well as reaching this year's September decider, McGrath oversaw a Division 1 league success in 2015, as well as consecutive Munster final apperances in '15 and 2016.

2018 will be McGrath's fifth year in charge. Waterford begin their top-flight league campaign at home to Wexford on 28 January.

An away date with Clare will see them open their round-robin campaign in the Munster hurling championship on 27 May.