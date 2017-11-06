Limerick's Gavin O'Mahony has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling.

The 30-year-old was part of the Treaty team that beat Cork in the Munster final four years ago, and lined up for Kilmallock in the All-Ireland Club final of 2015, a game they lost to Ballyhale Shamrocks.

Confirming his decision to hang up his hurl, O'Mahony said: "Hurling has played a huge part of my life and I feel very fortunate to have had the honour to represent Limerick over the course of my career.

"I would like to take this opportunity to wish the current Limerick panel the very best for 2018 and for the future.

"I hope it's a successful one."