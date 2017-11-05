Na Piarsaigh (Limerick) 2-26 Blackrock (Cork) 0-10

Na Piarsaigh powered past the challenge of Cork’s Blackrock to reach a fourth Munster club SHC final since 2011.

The Limerick champions now progress to meet Waterford’s Ballygunner in the Munster final on Sunday 19 November after this 22-point semi-final win in the Gaelic Grounds.

The decider will be a repeat of the 2015 final which the Limerick side won on their way to All Ireland honours.

This semi-final was one-way traffic from the off with three points for Na Piarsaigh coming inside three minutes, as Ronan Lynch lead the scoring charge.

All-Ireland U21 winner Lynch ended the day with 15 points - three from play and the remainder from placed balls.

Na Piarsaigh were 2-11 to 0-6 clear by half time and their two goals came within two minutes. Peter Casey scored the first, while David Breen added the second to move the men in blue 2-8 to 0-4 ahead on 16-minutes.

Blackrock struck back through Michael O’Halloran's frees back but two Casey points from play from ensured that the Limerick side would have a big lead at half-time.

Lynch dominated most of the second half for Na Piarsaigh with his scoring power, while Kevin Downes and Conor Boylan also found their range for Shane O’Neill’s Limerick champions.

Blackrock had points from O’Halloran, Alan O’Callaghan and sub Liam O’Sullivan but there was no denying the supremacy of Na Piarsaigh, who are now one win from a fourth provincial title.

Na Piarsaigh: P Kennedy; J Boylan, M Casey, N Buckley (0-1); T Grimes, C King, A Dempsey; R Lynch (0-15, 9frees, 2 '65, 1 lineball), W O’Donoghue (0-1); C Boylan (0-1), D Breen (1-0), D Dempsey; A Breen (0-2), K Downes (0-1), P Casey (1-4). Subs: G Browne for D Dempsey (h-t), K Ryan (0-1) for P Casey (43), M Foley for T Grimes (47), J O’Brien for N Buckley (53), K Kennedy for J Boylan (57).

Blackrock: G Connolly; D Stokes, T Deasy; J Cashman; N Cashman, E Smith, A Murphy; S Murphy, D O’Farrell (0-1); D Cashman (0-1), A O’Callaghan (0-1), G O’Regan (0-1); M O’Halloran (0-4, 4frees), D Meaney, J O’Sullivan (0-1). Subs: A Hogan for D Cashman (h-t), L O’Sullivan (0-1) for J O’Sullivan (44), C O’Leary for T Deasy (47), E O’Farrell for A O’Callaghan (57).

Referee: J Ryan (Tipperary)