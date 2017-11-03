Just as in the All-Ireland final, Dublin managed to finish slightly ahead of Mayo in terms of All Stars in 2017.

Champions Dublin ended up with seven All Stars, Mayo secured six, with beaten semi-finalist Tyrone and Kerry picking up one apiece.

The team is largely along expected lines, with the two All-Ireland finalists dominating the selection. Back in September, the Dubs edged out the Green Above the Red by a single point in a thrilling decider at Croke Park.

Mayo’s strength this year really lay in defence and this is reflected in the selection, where they got four of the seven positions available.

Goalkeeper David Clarke gets the nod ahead of Dublin’s Stephen Cluxton between the posts, though it was a close call as both players were nominated for the prestigious Footballer of the Year award.

Corner-backs Chris Barrett - a first time All Star at 30 years old - and Keith Higgins, picking up his fourth, were both recognised along with wing-back Colm Boyle. Last year’s Footballer of the Year Lee Keegan misses out.

Dublin’s Michael Fitzsimons is named at full-back on the team with Cian O’Sullivan ahead of him at centre-back and Jack McCaffrey, who went off injured early in the final win over Mayo, in at left half-back.

James McCarthy was a nailed-on cert for midfield and there he is partnered by Tyrone’s Colm Cavanagh: another first-time All Star winner at the age of 30.

Dean Rock kicked the winning free at the end of the All-Ireland and he takes one wing-forward slot, with 21-year-old Con O’Callaghan winning his first All Star in the other. Between them is Mayo powerhouse Aidan O’Shea.

There are three counties represented in the full-forward line: Dublin, Kerry and Mayo, by Paul Mannion, Paul Geaney and Andy Moran respectively.

Mannion, O’Callaghan, Barrett and Fitzsimons are all first time All Stars. The most decorated players on the team are Higgins and Boyle, who now have four awards each.

Clarke, Boyle, Rock and Geaney are the only members of last year’s All Star team to win again this year.

Dublin beat Mayo in last year’s All-Ireland final as well and won six All Stars to Mayo’s four in 2016 when there were three other counties represented - Tipperary, Donegal and Kerry.

2017 PwC All Star Football team

1. David Clarke (Mayo)

2. Chris Barrett (Mayo)

3. Michael Fitzsimons (Dublin)

4. Keith Higgins (Mayo)

5. Colm Boyle (Mayo)

6. Cian O’Sullivan (Dublin)

7. Jack McCaffrey (Dublin)

8. Colm Cavanagh (Tyrone)

9. James McCarthy (Dublin)

10. Dean Rock (Dublin)

11. Aidan O’Shea (Mayo)

12. Con O’Callaghan (Dublin)

13. Paul Mannion (Dublin)

14. Paul Geaney (Kerry)

15. Andy Moran (Mayo)