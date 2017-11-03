Mayo's Andy Moran has been named 2017 Footballer of the Year at the PwC All Stars while Galway's Joe Canning is the Hurler of the Year.

The Ballaghaderreen forward, who turned 34 yesterday, beat off competition from team-mate David Clarke and Dublin duo Stephen Cluxton and James McCarthy.

Moran was the top scorer from play in this year's football Championship with 3-24 across Mayo's 10-game run to the All-Ireland final - he hit crucial goals in the semi-final draw and replay victory over Kerry.

That heartbreaking third defeat in a row to Dublin was the sixth decider Moran has played in. He also picked up his second All Star award on the night.

‘I’m very honoured’ – Andy Moran on winning the 2017 Footballer of the Year award #PwCAllStars #RTEGAA pic.twitter.com/MYDa3PSbCi — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) November 3, 2017

Canning edged out Waterford duo Jamie Barron and Kevin Moran to claim the Hurler of the Year prize.

After a decade starring up front for Galway, Canning finally got his hands on that elusive All-Ireland medal in September when The Tribesmen defeated Waterford to claim their first title since 1988.

The Portumna star scored 46 points in Galway's five-game campaign, including 10 from play and three directly from sideline balls.

His superb injury-time effort in the semi-final victory over Tipperary secured the county's place in the final.

Canning also earned his fourth All Star award as one of seven Galway players selected.