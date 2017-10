The GAA have published their master fixture list for the 2018 season.

Owing to changes agreed upon at this year's Congress, the calendar has been tweaked this year with the month of April playing host to only two inter-county games, the Division 1 and Division 2 finals in Gaelic football, played on April 1st.

To free up the month of April, the League will begin in the final weekend of January. The first game to throw in in the 2018 National League will be the meeting of London and Carlow in Ruislip at 1.00pm on Saturday 27th January.

The provincial championships get underway in the first weekend of May, with Leitrim meeting New York and London playing Sligo in the Connacht championship.

The provincial championships will all be completed by the 1st of July. The All-Ireland hurling final will be played on August 19 with the football showpiece taking place on September 2.

Provincial Championship Fixtures 2018

May 6th

Connacht Football Championship

Leitrim v New York

Sligo v London (Ruislip)

May 12th

Leinster hurling championship

Offaly v Galway

May 13th

Connacht football championship

Mayo v Galway

Ulster football championship

Donegal v Cavan

Leinster hurling championship

Dublin v Kilkenny

May 12th/13th

Leinster football championship

Laois v Wexford

Louth v Carlow

Offaly v Wicklow

May 19th

Ulster football championship

Fermanagh v Armagh

Munster football championship

Clare v Limerick

Tipperary v Waterford

May 20th

Munster hurling championship

Cork v Clare

Limerick v Tipperary

Ulster football championship

Tyrone v Monaghan

Leinster hurling championship

Kilkenny v Offaly

Wexford v Dublin

May 26th



Ulster football championship

Down v Antrim

Connacht football championship

Leitrim/NY v Roscommon

May 26/27th

Leinster hurling championship

Offaly v Wexford

Leinster football championship

Laois/Wexford v Westmeath

Louth/Carlow v Kildare

Offaly/Wicklow v Dublin

Longford v Meath

May 27th



Munster hurling championship

Tipperary v Cork

Clare v Waterford

Leinster hurling championship

Galway v Kilkenny

UIster football championship

Donegal/Cavan v Derry

June 2nd



Munster football championship

Clare/Limerick v Kerry

Tipperary/Waterford v Cork

Munster hurling championship

Cork v Limerick

Leinster hurling championship

Wexford v Galway

June 3rd



Munster hurling championship

Waterford v Tipperary

Leinster hurling championship

Dublin v Offaly

Connacht football championship

Mayo/Galway v Sligo/London (Sligo/Galway)

Ulster football championship

Fermanagh/Armagh v Tyrone/Monaghan

June 9th

Leinster hurling championship

Kilkenny v Wexford

Galway v Dublin

June 10th

Munster hurling championship

Limerick v Waterford

Tipperary v Clare

Ulster football championship

Donegal/Cavan/Derry v Down/Antrim

Leinster football championship

Offaly/Wicklow/Dublin v Longford/Meath

Laois/Wexford/Westmeath v Louth/Carlow/Kildare

June 17th



4pm Connacht Football Final

Munster senior hurling championship

Clare v Limerick

Waterford v Cork

June 23rd



7pm Munster Football Final

June 24th



2pm Ulster Football Final

4pm Leinster Football Final

July 1st



2pm Munster Hurling Final

4pm Leinster Hurling Final

Opening round of National League Fixtures

The National League begins in the final week of January in 2018 with a host of games being played on the opening Saturday.

NFL Division 1

27 Jan: Dublin v Kildare, Croke Park, 7.00pm

28 Jan: Kerry v Donegal, Fitzgerald Stadium, 2.00pm

28 Jan: Monaghan v Mayo, Clones, 2.00pm

28 Jan: Galway v Tyrone, Pearse Stadium, 2.30pm

NFL Division 2

27 Jan: Clare v Cavan, Cusack Park, 2.00pm

27 Jan: Cork v Tipperary, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 5.00pm

28 Jan: Louth v Down, Gaelic Grounds Drogheda, 2.00pm

28 Jan: Roscommon v Meath, Hyde Park, 2.30pm

NFL Division 3

28 Jan: Armagh v Sligo, Athletic Grounds, 2.00pm

28 Jan: Fermanagh v Wexford, Brewster Park, 2.00pm

28 Jan: Offaly v Longford, O'Connor Park, 2.00pm

28 Jan: Derry v Westmeath, Owenbeg, 2.30pm

NFL Division 4

27 Jan: London v Carlow, Ruislip, 1.00pm

27 Jan: Laois v Limerick, O'Moore Park, 7.00pm

28 Jan: Antrim v Leitrim, Corrigan Park, 2.00pm

28 Jan: Wicklow v Waterford, Aughrim, 2.30pm

NHL Divsion 1A

27 Jan: Cork v Kilkenny, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 7.00pm

28 Jan: Clare v Tipperary, Cusack Park, 2.00pm

28 Jan: Waterford v Wexford, Walsh Park, 2.00pm

NHL Division 1B

27 Jan: Dublin v Offaly, Croke Park, 5.00pm

28 Jan: Galway v Antrim, Pearse Stadium, 12.30pm

28 Jan: Limerick v Laois, Gaelic Grounds, 2.00pm