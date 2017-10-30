The closing stages of the All-Ireland hurling final

"Wherever you are now Tony Keady I know you're smiling because Galway will rejoice like never before!"

So said Marty Morrissey in the seconds before the Tribesmen won Liam MacCarthy for the first time in 19 years.

Their 0-26 to 2-17 defeat of Waterford was a memorable affair on a memorable day in the Irish sporting calendar.

The marvellous colour and atmosphere of an All-Ireland hurling final day was captured on RTÉ One's The Hurling Final.

Kevin Moran's goal, the sixth-minute tribute to the late, great Keady, Canning's nerves of steel: a pulsating occasion is captured from every angle and from every perspective.

Watch fans from both counties illuminate Croke Park, listen to miked-up referee Feargal Horgan brilliantly keep control of proceedings, and savour again one of our society's great days.

This is the closing stages of the hurling final like you've never seen it before.