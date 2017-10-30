Kildare hurling manager Joe Quaid says he's intent on developing players born within the county in the coming year.

But he is quick to extol the benefits of drafting in outside players from top tier counties.

&lt;!--cke_bookmark_153S--&gt;&lt;!--cke_bookmark_153E--&gt;

The former Limerick goalkeeper has been manager of Kildare since the end of 2015 and admits that it has sometimes been difficult to get hurlers to commit to the county panel.

This is partly a consequence of the lopsided calendar, which leaves Christy Ring players sitting idle during the summer months and which is chief bugbear of Quaid's.

Seeking players at the beginning of 2017, Quaid recruited former Kilkenny All-Ireland winner John Mulhall and the Reidy brothers from Limerick, all of whom were based in Kildare.

Speaking to the RTÉ GAA podcast, Quaid said that the outside players helped to raise standards in Kildare.

"At the moment, as we did last year and the year before, we're going to concentrate on the homegrown players," he said.

"And if we get the commitment from them and the standards are there and they're willing to commit to what we want, we'll hopefully stick with that.

"Look it, we could have loaded the team (with outside players) in the first year. We had to do it last year and they contributed handsomely to the situation.

"So much so that some counties went away and lodged an objection and wanted it cut back. But we can see the benefit of it.

"We had David Reidy in with us last year and, as of the last few days, he's been called back into the Limerick panel. So, it served a purpose for him.

"He introduced higher standards in Kildare. When he's going in marking the likes of a Mark Moloney and a Niall Ó Muineacháin, they have to raise their game.

"But it showed the standards we were applying in training. They (the outside players) were coming from Limerick and coming from Kilkenny and they said it was up there with the best they had ever been involved in."