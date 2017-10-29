Dicksboro 4-15 James Stephens 4-10

Dicksboro recorded a five-point victory in the Kilkenny senior hurling championship final over James Stephens, running up their tenth successive victory of the season to complete the league/championship double.

In what was the first all-city final since 1950, and first meeting in the decider between the two sides since 1937, the fireworks exploded in terms of scores.

There was a feast of goals during the first half when the teams shared six goals and both goalies brought off at least two class saves. The action was less frenetic afterwards but once Dicksboro scored their fourth goal in the 41st minute to open out a lead of 4-13 to 3-07 they were all but home.

After an early exchange of points between Ollie Walsh and Tadhg Dwyer, the 'Boro hit the goal trail in the second minute when Bill Sheehan rattled the net.

Then the game simply exploded. Both defences were ripped open at times, but the winners pace and movement up front was terrific.

The Village got a grip on things when former Irish underage soccer international Mikey Drennan nabbed two points and then Luke Scanlon goaled in the 11th minute to level it at 1-4 each.

After Robbie Fitzpatrick pointed the winners ahead again, Oisín Gough goaled at the second attempt nearing the end of the quarter to push the Dicksoboro into top gear. They roared on and when Gough gave an encore in the 19th minute the gap was suddenly a considerable 3-10 to 1-04.

The Village thundered back, and when they hit the goal trail through David Walton and Tadhg Dwyer they were still very much in the hunt when 3-05 to 3-11 down at the break.

Dicksboro opened the second half with points from Ollie Walsh and former Dublin panellist, Shane Stapleton but the swaying motion of the match continued as James Stephens hit back through Luke Scanlon and Matt Ruth.

The exchanges were close for a while afterwards, but then the balanced tilted within the space of a minute.

The Village threatened first in the 41st minute, but Dicksboro goalie Darragh Holohan brought off a super body block to deprive Matt Ruth. When the action swung to the other end Shane Stapleton crossed from the right, and although he still had a lot of work to do Martin Gaffney goaled to open out a 4-13 to 3-07 lead.

That goal more or less put the match beyond the reach of James Stephens.

SCORERS: Dicksboro - Oisín Gough (2-0); Bill Sheehan (1-3); Shane Stapleton (0-5); Martin Gaffney (1-1); Ollie Walsh (0-2); Thomas Kenny, Aidan Nolan, Robbie Fitzpatrick, Paul O'Flynn (0-1 each). James Stephens - David Walton (1-5); Matt Ruth, Tadhg Dwyer, Luke Scanlon (1-1 each); Mikey Drennan (0-2).

Dicksboro: D. Holohan; C. Doheny, E. Cody, M. Fagan; T. Kenny, C. Buckley, A. Nolan; O. Walsh, R. Fitzpatrick; O. Gough, E. Gough, S. Stapleton; M. Gaffney, R. Murphy, B. Sheehan. Subs - S. Farrell for E. Gough; K. Kenny for R. Murphy; P. O'Flynn for M. Gaffney; E. O'Donoghue for O. Gough;

James Stephens: D. Brennan; D. Hennessy, D. Cody, T. Keogh; N. Delaney, J. Tyrrell, S. Donohoe; C. Browne, E. Larkin; L. Scanlon, N. Mullins, M. Ruth; M. Drennan, D. Walton, T. Dwyer. Subs - J. McGrath for D. Hennessy; M. McWey for M. Drennan.

Referee: M. O'Sullivan (Ballyhale Shamrocks).