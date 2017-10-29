By Conor McKenna

St Loman’s 3-13

Tyrrellspass 0-14

St Loman’s were crowned Westmeath Senior Football Champions for the third consecutive year, following a 3-13 to 0-14 victory over Tyrrellspass.

One of greatest goals ever seen in TEG Cusack Park, was scored after 15 seconds, when an absolute screamer from Westmeath Star John Heslin, flew into the back of the net.

Heslin caught the ball from the throw-in, made a fantastic surge towards goal and buried it into the top corner.

Ger Egan responded with a free for Tyrrellspass, but Loman’s had their second goal moments later, when Heslin played Ken Casey, who passed across to midfielder Sean Flanagan, who tapped home from close range.

It was a great moment for Sean Flanagan, as the Flanagan cup is named after his Grandfather Paddy Flanagan, who lifted the cup along with Sean at full-time.

Tyrrellspass came back into the game though and the gap was reduced to one point after 13 minutes, when Aaron O’Brien’s effort sailed between the posts.

St Loman’s were dealt a major blow in the 29th minute, when full back Shane Flynn was dismissed and an Egan free before the break, left the scoreboard reading 2-5 to 0-8, in favour of the Mullingar outfit.

Tyrrellspass would have fancied their chances of a first title since 2007, with an extra man advantage for the second half, but St Loman’s made a fantastic start to the second half, with two points from Shane Dempsey and Heslin.

Tyrrellspass responded with scores from Conor Slevin and Egan but a monster Heslin free restored his sides four point advantage.

It was anyone’s game after 52 minutes, when Conor Slevin’s free left three between the sides, but the turning point came in the 54th minute, when Ben Gavin was sent off and Heslin made no mistake with the resulting free, to leave the gap at four points.

Ken Casey and Flanagan added further points, before the excellent Heslin sealed the trophy, with a fantastic finish into the back of the net, to ensure the Flanagan Cup remains in Mullingar for another year.

St Loman’s scorers: John Heslin 2-6 (six frees), Sean Flanagan 1-1, Ken Casey 0-3, Shane Dempsey 0-2, Paul Sharry 0-1.

Tyrrellspass scorers: Ger Egan 0-9 (eight frees), Conor Slevin 0-2 (one free), Aaron O’Brien, David Glennon and Ben Gavin 0-1 each.

Tyrrellspass: Darren Quinn; Stephen Quinn, Jamie Gonoud, Eoghan O’Neill; Ben Gavin, Brian Slevin, Conor Slevin; Cathal Dunne, Denis Glennon; Val Sizychas, Aaron O’Brien, Dean McNicholas; David Jessop, David Glennon, Ger Egan.

Subs: Kieran Geraghty for D Jessop (43), Phillip Sheridan for S Quinn (45), Nigel Harte for A O’Brien (51), Michael Geraghty for C Dunne (55).

St Loman’s: Jason Daly; Neil O’Toole, Shane Flynn, Gerry Grehan; Gary Glennon, Paddy Dowdall, David Whelan; Paul Sharry, Sean Flanagan; Kelvin Reilly, Ronan O’Toole, David Windsor; Ken Casey, John Heslin, Shane Dempsey.

Subs: Jason O’Toole for K Reilly (39), Ciaran Lynam for N O’Toole (45), Conradh Reilly for J O’Toole (49), Billy O’Loughlin for D Windsor (60), Ciaran Kilmurray for S Dempsey (60), Gareth Hickey for R O’Toole (60).

Referee: Declan Nugent (Maryland).