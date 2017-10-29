By Orla Bannon

Scotstown 1-06 Kilcar 1-16

Paddy McBrearty inspired Kilcar to a surprise AIB Ulster club SFC quarter-final win over Scotstown, the Donegal forward hitting eight points at Clones.

Scotstown, three-in-a-row Monaghan champions, were favourites to progress but apart from the opening 10 minutes they were torn apart, chiefly by McBrearty who nailed 0-07 in the first half.

It wasn't just the result, but the manner of it, which was unexpected.

Two weeks ago Kilcar won their first county title in 24 years but they showed they have the hunger for more with Ryan McHugh also growing in influence as the game wore on.

He finished with a five-point haul as Kilcar booked a place in the semi-finals against defending champions Slaughtneil.

Scotstown, Ulster finalists in 2015, started brightly with Conor McCarthy's well-taken goal after just four minutes.

Kieran Hughes won the kickout, launched it in towards McCarthy in the corner who cut inside onto his left and buried it past Eamonn McGinley.

Ross McKenna's lucky bounce over the bar made it 1-01 to 0-01 after 10 minutes – but in the next 20 minutes they went from three points up to seven points down.

McBrearty turned into a one-man wrecking ball on a Scotstown defence that was ill-equipped to deal with him.

Ulster Club QF

22mins 1st Half

Scotstown: 1-3(6)

Cill Chartha: 1-6(9)

He scored seven first-half points, including four from play, several of them from close to the sideline.

Everything he hit seemed to split the uprights with just one errant shot dropping wide.

They drew level with a close-range point from his younger brother Stephen, at 1-03 to 0-06 in the 20th minute.

A couple of minutes later Eoin McHugh got on the end of a move straight off the training ground for a Kilcar goal.

Ryan McHugh took a short free to Paddy McBrearty rushing out with his back to goal, he popped the ball into the chest of Eoin McHugh who darted through the gap and drilled the ball low into the far corner.

Scotstown were getting turned over and losing kickouts with Mark McHugh picking up a lot of breaks around the middle.

He set up his brother Ryan for an easy score who then added a quick second, shifting easily onto his right foot under no pressure, to make it 1-10 to 1-03 at the break.

Scotstown briefly threatened a comeback just after the break with McCarthy and McKenna adding their second points but from there, Kilcar bossed it and killed the game.

Ciaran McGinley and evergreen retired Donegal player Michael Hegarty nailed points to keep the scoreboard ticking over while Scotstown raided for goals with no success.

Kilcar shut the game down in a low-key final quarter, Ryan McHugh hitting the last three points of a convincing victory.

Scorers for Scotstown: C McCarthy 1-02, R McKenna 0-02, S Carey 0-01, R Beggan 0-01 (f)

Scorers for Kilcar: P McBrearty 0-08 (4f), R McHugh 0-05 (2f), E McHugh 1-00, S McBrearty 0-01, M Hegarty 0-01, C McGinley 0-01

Scotstown: R Beggan; F McPhillips, W Carroll, S Mohan; D Morgan, D McArdle, E Caulfield; F Caulfield, K Hughes; J Hamill, S Carey, R McKenna; P Sherlock, D Hughes, C McCarthy

Subs: D McCrudden for Hamill (40), O Heaphy for McKenna (BC, 43), M McCarville for Carey (57)

Kilcar: E McGinley; B McGinley, C McShane, P Carr; R McHugh, M Hegarty, B Shovlin; C McGinley, M McHugh; A McClean, E McHugh, C Doherty; S Shovlin, P McBrearty, S McBrearty

Subs: M McClean for Doherty (41), M Sweeney for A McClean (51), A Carr for S McBrearty (55), A McGinley for P McBrearty (60)

Referee: Ciaran Branagan (Down)